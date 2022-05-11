DeSantis Reaches Fundraising Record

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced this week a new record for fundraising with almost $10.5 million in April, according to the Washington Examiner.

The governor's reelection campaign brought in about $2.3 million that month, while his political committee Friends of Ron DeSantis raised just over $8.1 million. This brings his total for the election cycle up to over $113 million, according to the Examiner. According to the DeSantis campaign, this is the governor's best month for fundraising since last November, when he first formed his campaign committee.

The Examiner also notes that Florida first lady Casey DeSantis recently began campaigning for her husband for the first time since the end of her radiation treatment for cancer.

"Governor, I don't know if this sounds very first-lady-like, but damn it feels good to be here," Casey DeSantis said on Monday at an event in Sumter County, Florida, at The Villages.

"Let me say this, no matter what you're going through in life, no matter how hard things seem like they are, no matter how hard it feels like you have to pick yourself off the ground, or you feel like your back is against the wall, fight!" DeSantis added. "Fight like hell!"

She told the Examiner in a statement: "I am forever grateful for the prayers from good folks across the country who thought and prayed for me and my family's well-being, thank you. I pray my story has inspired people to stay strong and never give up hope."