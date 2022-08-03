DeSantis Launches TV Reelection Campaign With 'Dear Governor' Letters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has launched the first TV ad of his gubernatorial reelection campaign with "Dear Governor" letters from some of his constituents.

"Dear Governor DeSantis, I wanted to write and thank you for working so hard for the citizens of Florida. Dear Governor DeSantis, I've never written a political leader, but I'm writing to express my appreciation for keeping us Floridians free and thriving," the narrators say, reading portions of letters DeSantis has received since taking office in 2019.

"A governor who says what he is going to do and then does it. I realize that the right thing is not always the easy thing. Without your leadership, we wouldn't have been able to stay open. Because of you, my child has thrived through this pandemic. The monoclonal antibodies saved my mother's life. I'm 11 years old and I'm glad I could go to school," the narrators continue.

The ads will run statewide in Florida on TV, DeSantis' campaign told Fox News.

Rep. Charlie Crist, DeSantis' top Democratic challenger who said Tuesday he planned to spend $20 million on a statewide advertising blitz in the general election campaign should he win Florida's Aug. 23 Democratic gubernatorial primary, slammed the ad.

"Florida is only free if you do what Ron tells you to do. His latest ad is a slap in the face to the hundreds of thousands of Floridians who lost a loved one or family member simply because he wouldn't promote life-saving vaccines or wearing a mask," Crist said in a statement, Fox News reported.