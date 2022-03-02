DeSantis Tells Students to 'Stop COVID Theater,' Take Off Masks While Visiting University

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told students to take off their face masks when he visited the University of South Florida in Tampa for a press conference on Wednesday, WFLA reported.

As he took the podium to announce funding for cyber education, DeSantis told a group of students behind him who were wearing masks, "You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it's not doing anything and we've gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous."

The governor then shook his head in apparent frustration before starting his press conference, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. At least two of the students removed their masks after his scolding.

DeSantis made several moves in the last year to block mask mandates, including signing an executive order to deny schools state funding that impose them, WFLA reported.

Last month he also backed a House proposal to take away $200 million in funding from 12 school districts that did not abide by his order banning mask mandates.

He also said that parents should have the opportunity to sue school districts if they had a child who "was illegally forced-masked this year in Florida," adding that students who have speech, emotional and physical problems should also be allowed to sue.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance last week that no longer recommends wearing masks indoors for most people in many parts of the United States where the "COVID-19 community level" is considered low or medium, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

However, the CDC says that much of Florida, including Tampa where DeSantis was visiting, has a high COVID-19 community level, and recommends in such places that everyone wear masks indoors when in public spaces.