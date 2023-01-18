DeSantis Proposes Ban on Mask, Vaccine Mandates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week released a policy proposal for a statewide ban on mandatory health safety efforts such as mask and vaccination requirements.

DeSantis’ proposal would create a permanent ban on COVID-19 vaccine passports, forbid schools from mandating masks or COVID-19 vaccines, prohibit businesses from requiring masks, and prevent "employers from hiring or firing based on mRNA jabs."

"When the world lost its mind, Florida was a refuge of sanity, serving strongly as freedom’s linchpin," the governor said in a press release. "These measures will ensure Florida remains this way and will provide landmark protections for free speech for medical practitioners."

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo in the release said he had "personally witnessed accomplished scientists receive threats due to their unorthodox positions."

"However, many of these positions have proven to be correct, as we’ve all seen over the past few years. All medical professionals should be encouraged to engage in scientific discourse without fearing for their livelihoods or their careers."

At an event on Tuesday, DeSantis said that legislators "will pass it this year," adding, "I’ve already talked to the leadership."