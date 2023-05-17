×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | endorsement | failure | loss | no more excuses | florida | mayor

Trump Trolls DeSantis for GOP Mayoral Loss in Jacksonville

By    |   Wednesday, 17 May 2023 01:28 PM EDT

Democrat Donna Deegan this week won the race for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, in an unexpected victory over Republican Daniel Davis, a stunning loss for a Gov. Ron DeSantis-backed candidate.

Deegan, a former television news anchor and the founder of a charity for victims of breast cancer, beat Davis with 52% of the vote, Politico reported, to become the city's first Democrat mayor since 2015. In the past 30 years, Jacksonville has had only two Democrats serve as mayor: Alvin Brown and Ed Austin, who switched parties to Republican during his mayoral term.

"Love won tonight, and we made history," Deegan said in a statement. "We have a new day in Jacksonville because people chose unity over division — creating a broad coalition of people across the political spectrum that want a unified city."

Davis, the chief executive of the local chamber of commerce, JAX Chamber, received an endorsement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and raised about four times as much as Deegan but was unable to win on Election Day.

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday hit out at DeSantis, a likely rival for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, in a statement following Davis' loss, noting the candidate Trump endorsed in Kentucky, Daniel Cameron, won the GOP nomination for governor in the state.

"Congratulations to a 'star' in Kentucky, Danial Cameron, (sic) who easily won the Republican Nomination for Governor," Trump wrote. "He had my Complete and Total Endorsement. The DeSanctimonious backed candidate came in a DISTANT third. Ron's magic is GONE! He also lost, shockingly, in Jacksonville last night (Mayor)."

"Wow! In a big upset, the DeSanctimonious backed Republican candidate for Mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, LOST," He added. "This is a shocker. If they would have asked me to endorse, he would have won, easily. Too proud to do so. Fools! This is a BIG LOSS for the Republican Party. Remember, 'Rob' only won because of me!!!"

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Democrat Donna Deegan this week won the race for mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, in an unexpected victory over Republican Daniel Davis, a stunning loss for a Gov. Ron DeSantis-backed candidate.
ron desantis, endorsement, failure, loss, no more excuses, florida, mayor, jacksonville
322
2023-28-17
Wednesday, 17 May 2023 01:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved