Tags: ron desantis | debbie dooley | 2024 | twitter spaces

Tea Party Co-founder: 'Team DeSantis Incompetent'

Thursday, 25 May 2023 09:51 AM EDT

Tea Party co-founder Debbie Dooley on Thursday chided Gov. Ron DeSantis for technical difficulties during the launch of his presidential campaign.

DeSantis officially announced his campaign Wednesday during an interview on Twitter Spaces with billionaire owner Elon Musk. The announcement was delayed by about 30 minutes due to technical difficulties that the DeSantis campaign claimed were mostly because of a large number of people tuning in.

Dooley on Thursday tweeted a list of headlines about the technical problems with the comment: "RINO Ron's Campaign launch was a disaster. He was on Fox News trying to claim he broke Twitter Spaces because so many folks were listening."

Dooley noted that "Twitter Spaces successfully held an event that had 3.3 million tune in awhile back," and added, "Team DeSantis is incompetent and it showed."

Thursday, 25 May 2023 09:51 AM
