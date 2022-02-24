×
Tags: Coronavirus | CPAC | ron desantis | covid-19 | florida | anthony fauci | freedom

DeSantis Hits Dems, COVID Restrictions in CPAC Speech

(Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Thursday, 24 February 2022 04:49 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis heavily criticized Democrats and the safety restrictions put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday.

"Florida led when it counted. We led early on when the weight of the world was bearing down on our shoulders," DeSantis said in his address, according to The Hill. "We understand what it means to be a leader. Not just be a politician that twists in the wind but be willing to make tough decisions."

He went on to criticize other countries, including Australia and Canada, for their COVID-19 measures.

"I really believe had Florida not led the way, this country could look like Canada or Australia," he said. "We sometimes take freedom for granted. You should not do that over the last two years."

DeSantis also claimed that President Joe Biden "hates Florida," and lashed out at the president's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, by saying that he "refused to let this state descend into some kind of Faucian dystopia."

