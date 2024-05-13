Gov. DeSantis: Wife Casey Won't Seek Office

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis quashed rumors of his wife's political ambitions, asserting during a Monday press conference that Casey DeSantis has "zero" interest in running for office, citing her aversion to the "nonsense" of politics.

The governor addressed the notion of Casey's potential candidacy for the Florida governorship in 2026, a scenario that emerged due to her dedicated role as the state's first lady.

"If I had to characterize her interest in getting into the political thicket as a candidate, I would characterize it as zero," DeSantis said, flashing a smile. "She's had a front-row seat on all the nonsense that goes on when you do it."

In Florida, gubernatorial terms are restricted to two consecutive tenures, prompting discussions about the state's leadership post-DeSantis. A recent poll conducted by Florida Atlantic University (FAU) indicated a significant preference for Casey DeSantis among potential Republican primary voters, with 38% favoring her over Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who secured 16% of the vote.

A survey conducted last month revealed that 26% of respondents remained undecided about their preferred candidate, while 20% expressed support for other potential contenders.

Casey DeSantis has been prominently featured in her husband's gubernatorial and presidential campaigns, spearheading various initiatives such as "Mamas for DeSantis" during his reelection bid in 2022.

Moreover, she initiated the Florida Cancer Connect Initiative, inspired by her own battle with cancer, further cementing her public presence and advocacy efforts within the state.