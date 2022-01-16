×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Mitt Romney | romney | bidenagenda

Sen. Romney: Biden Must 'Reset' Agenda to Deliver What Americans Need

Sen. Romney: Biden Must 'Reset' Agenda to Deliver What Americans Need
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah (T.J. Kirpatrick-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 16 January 2022 01:25 PM

President Joe Biden needs to “reset” his agenda to focus on bringing the country together rather than trying too “transform” America, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Sunday.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Romney chided Biden for having had “52 weeks of bad weeks.”

“President Biden said he would try to unite the country,” Romney said, adding that his fiery comments in Georgia on new voting laws “didn't suggest he's trying to pull us back together again.”

“When he was elected people were not looking for him to transform America, they were looking to get back to normal, to stop the crazy,” Romney said. “It seems like we're continuing to see the policy and promotions not accepted by the American people.”

“People are 7% poorer now because of Biden inflation,” Romney added. “Gasoline prices are… 50% higher than they were when he took office. The border is a mess. COVID was resurgent. He didn't have in place the tests people needed to keep themselves safe. There was a disaster in Afghanistan. Russia is threatening Ukraine. Things are not going well.”

“The president needs to stop and reset and say what is it he's trying to accomplish? If it's to try to transform America, he's not going to unite us,” Romney continued. “Bringing us together means finding a way to work on a bipartisan basis.”

Romney said Biden had one success — the infrastructure bill “that was done by Republicans and Democrats in the Senate working together.”

“Build on that kind of success,” he advised the president.

Related Stories:

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Joe Biden needs to "reset" his agenda to focus on bringing the country together rather than trying too "transform" America, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Sunday.
romney, bidenagenda
280
2022-25-16
Sunday, 16 January 2022 01:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved