Sen. Romney: Biden Must 'Reset' Agenda to Deliver What Americans Need

President Joe Biden needs to “reset” his agenda to focus on bringing the country together rather than trying too “transform” America, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Sunday.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Romney chided Biden for having had “52 weeks of bad weeks.”

“President Biden said he would try to unite the country,” Romney said, adding that his fiery comments in Georgia on new voting laws “didn't suggest he's trying to pull us back together again.”

“When he was elected people were not looking for him to transform America, they were looking to get back to normal, to stop the crazy,” Romney said. “It seems like we're continuing to see the policy and promotions not accepted by the American people.”

“People are 7% poorer now because of Biden inflation,” Romney added. “Gasoline prices are… 50% higher than they were when he took office. The border is a mess. COVID was resurgent. He didn't have in place the tests people needed to keep themselves safe. There was a disaster in Afghanistan. Russia is threatening Ukraine. Things are not going well.”

“The president needs to stop and reset and say what is it he's trying to accomplish? If it's to try to transform America, he's not going to unite us,” Romney continued. “Bringing us together means finding a way to work on a bipartisan basis.”

Romney said Biden had one success — the infrastructure bill “that was done by Republicans and Democrats in the Senate working together.”

“Build on that kind of success,” he advised the president.

