Ed Rollins Forms New PAC to Take on Dems

Republican strategist Ed Rollins and entrepreneur Harrison Rogers have launched a new political action committee called "Restore Our Freedom."

"Ahead of the 2022 election, the new PAC aims to reassert the importance of the Constitution in public discourse, checking the worst impulses of the Democratic Party," said a release hailing the launch.

"Focusing on the core principles of the American Republic, Restore Our Freedom PAC will work around the clock to undermine the radical Biden agenda and boost pro-liberty Republicans on a national level.

"To that end, the organization will make substantial investments in Senate and House races across the country, in addition to educating the broader public about the failures of President [Joe] Biden and his allies. Restore Our Freedom PAC plans to raise and spend more than $10 million to win back Congress for Republicans, setting the stage for a White House victory in 2024."

Both Rollins and Rogers will serve as co-chairs of the PAC.

Rollins was the manager for President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 reelection bid. He also served as an assistant to Reagan.

In recent years, he helped raise over $50 million for Republican super PACs, advancing former President Donald Trump’s "America First" agenda.

"These are unprecedented times," Rollins said in the statement. "In my five decades of service in American politics, I have never seen a more divided America — divided by the most left-wing Democratic Party in U.S. history. Our nation is ready for a ‘red wave’ in 2022, and we will do our best to make it a historic one for Republicans from coast to coast."

In a September statement to Newsmax, Rollins had slammed Biden for his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"The Biden administration's Afghanistan exit debacle is the most tragic foreign policy crisis in recent memory, and it's unfortunately nowhere near over," Rollins said.

Rogers, the founder and CEO of Arizona-based HJR Global, is described as a "serial entrepreneur and investor who is passionate about turning business ideas into lucrative ventures."