Ventry: Why Jim Jordan Should Be Next Speaker

jim jordan

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as he speaks to the press, after a Republican party caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. - Oct. 16, 2023. Jordan sought to shore up support for his bid to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images) 

By    |   Tuesday, 17 October 2023 10:25 AM EDT

The U.S. House Republican Conference is working to elect a speaker on Tuesday.

After the ouster of Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., dropping his bid, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Chairman of House Judiciary has emerged as the Republican nominee for speaker.

Rep. Jordan is the one Republican who has the conservative credentials with the base. He has the ability to unite all Republicans across the Conference.

Electing Mr. Jordan as speaker is the smart thing to do.

House Republicans need to get back to their legislative priorities and oversight agenda.

Jordan is the best Republican to lead that charge.

Rep. Jordan has proven throughout his tenure in Congress that he has the conservative credentials to do the job. The conservative base has always been skeptical of Senate Republican and House Republican leadership, especially during the last decade.

Jordan is a founding member of the Freedom Caucus and chairman of the Republican Study Committee.

He continues to remain one of former President Donald Trump’s strongest allies in Congress.

During Trump’s presidency, Jordan was his fiercest defender throughout the Democratic investigations and impeachments of Trump.

Jordan also has a strong track record of pushing for limited government and fiscally conservative policies; something the recent holdouts expressed concern over.

Unlike other candidates for speaker of the House, he has the backing of key conservative outside organizations, and the total endorsement of President Trump.

This should matter for moderate members too.

Jim Jordan has the trust of the Freedom Caucus and will be able to give cover to moderate members on the spending process and government funding.

The top three priorities for the House Republican Conference:

  • Reining in Biden’s reckless spending, which has led to devastating inflation.
  • Securing the border, which is wide open under Joe Biden.
  • Congressional investigations into Joe Biden, the administration, and managing the impeachment inquiry.

Who better to lead the messaging charge to the country than Jim Jordan?

Many conservative members have concerns about Biden’s reckless spending. Jordan has the track record of pushing for fiscally conservative policies which can begin to address the national debt, as well as put a check on Joe Biden’s maxed out credit card.

On securing the border, Jordan has been a vocal advocate of President Trump’s border wall, something 57% of all voters approve according to a recent Fox News polling.

Lastly, on investigations and oversight, Jordan is the best in the business for House Republicans. He will help provide guidance and empower his committee chairs to unleash accountability on the Biden administration. As House Judiciary Committee chairman and the former top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, Jordan has a strong history of rigorous oversight on key issues for House Republicans:

  • The border
  • Justice weaponization
  • Big Tech, Big Pharma, and . . .
  • Impeachment

Jordan is a proven team player, going from chaos-causer to someone willing to work with GOP leadership and all members.

When this writer was a chief of staff to a member of the House Judiciary Committee, which Mr. Jordan leads, he never criticized his members publicly.

This is key for any speaker. You have to be willing to take arrows for your members and work things out behind closed doors. Jordan already has the experience and toughness to provide cover for his members. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, originally opposed Jordan.

Now he has endorsed his bid for speaker.

This serves as more evidence that Jordan is willing to listen to members' concerns and unite the conference.

The Ohio congressman has promised to work with members on the appropriations process and funding the government, something that is critical to soothing moderate members.

One of the criticisms of Jordan is that he will be a liability to moderate members in swing districts. This is simply false.

The American people do not like Joe Biden’s reckless spending, his open borders, and his less-than-savory business dealings; recent Fox polling shows that a majority of Americans think Biden did something illegal or unethical.

Jim Jordan will help moderate Republicans go on offense against the Democrats unpopular agenda.

Republicans need to elect a strong speaker who can push their legislative priorities and oversight agenda. Jim Jordan has the conservative chops and ability to unite the Republican Conference.

Garrett Ventry is the former chief of staff to Rep. Ken Buck and senior adviser to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


