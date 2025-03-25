Sen. Wicker: Armed Services Panel to 'Look Into' Signal Chat

Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said Tuesday that his panel will "look into" the Signal group chat involving high-ranking Trump administration officials and the accidental inclusion of the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine.

"We're going to look into this and see what the facts are, but it's definitely a concern. And you can be sure this committee, House and Senate, will be looking into this," Wicker said during an interview with CNN.

"And it appears that mistakes were made, no question," he said.

President Donald Trump in a press conference later Tuesday defended national security adviser Mike Waltz, the person who accidentally added the Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg to the chat.

"We've pretty much looked into it. It's pretty simple, to be honest," Trump said. "It's not — it's just something that can happen. It can happen.”

When asked about the use of Signal, Trump said, "It's not a perfect technology. There is no perfect technology."

He added, "It has to deal with security. Are people able to break into conversations? And if true, we have to find some other form or device."

Trump also said multiple times that no classified information was included in the group chat.