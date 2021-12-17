×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Trump Administration | roger stone | jan. 6

Roger Stone Appears Before Jan. 6 Committee, Invokes 5th Amendment

Roger Stone Appears Before Jan. 6 Committee, Invokes 5th Amendment
Roger Stone, a former adviser and confidant to former President Donald Trump, gets in to an elevator Friday prior to appearing before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 17 December 2021 11:42 AM

Longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone appeared before a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Friday but said he refused to answer questions.

Speaking to reporters after his closed-door appearance, Stone said he invoked his constitutional protection against self-incrimination in response to a subpoena from the House of Representatives Select Committee.

"I don't like to see the criminalization of constitutionally protected political activity," Stone said. "I think it's a slippery slope."

The Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects a person from being forced to disclose information to investigators that might subject them to criminal prosecution.

Stone appeared at pro-Trump rallies in Washington on Jan. 5, the day before the attack, and was protected by members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government group, on that day and the day of the attack. Several members of that group face criminal charges related to the attack.

At least two other high-profile witnesses in the investigation have said they would invoke that protection: John Eastman, a former lawyer for then-President Trump, and Jeffrey Clark, a former top Justice Department official during the Trump administration.

This report contains material from Reuters.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Longtime Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone appeared before a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Friday but said he refused to answer questions.
roger stone, jan. 6
192
2021-42-17
Friday, 17 December 2021 11:42 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved