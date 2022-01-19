Sen. Marshall's Campaign Selling 'Moron' T-Shirts After Fauci Smear

Sen. Roger Marshall's campaign is now selling T-shirts with the words, "MORON," and a picture of Dr. Anthony Fauci after Fauci called him a "moron" during a hot mic moment at a Senate Health Committee hearing.

"Fauci called Sen. Marshall a 'MORON' when he caught him flat-footed," the campaign store entry reads. "Send Fauci a message by getting your own 'MORON' t-shirt!"

The T-shirt sells for $29. It shows a large illustration of Fauci seated with his arms folded in his lap.

Fauci called Marshall, a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology, a "moron" when he asked President Joe Biden's primary COVID-19 expert about his finances, which he told Marshall to formally request instead of responding to the question during the testimony.

"What a moron, Jesus Christ," Fauci was heard saying with his mic still on after Marshall's time had expired.

The Republican Doctors' Caucus has called for an apology from Fauci.

"People expect physicians to be tolerant and always respect diversity," a letter to Fauci read. "A physician, especially in a national leadership position, who doesn't respect diversity — which includes diversity of opinion — reflects poorly on our entire profession."

Marshall also replied to Fauci's smear after obtaining his financial disclosures.

"Dr. Fauci lied to the American people," Marshall wrote in a press release last week. "He is more concerned with being a media star and posing for the cover of magazines than he is being honest with the American people and holding China accountable for the COVID pandemic that has taken the lives of almost 850 thousand Americans.

"Just like he has misled the American people about sending taxpayers dollars to Wuhan, China, to fund gain-of-function research, about masks, testing, and more, Dr. Fauci was completely dishonest about his financial disclosures being open to the public – it's no wonder he is the least trusted bureaucrat in America."

Marshall added he would be introducing "the FAUCI Act" for government officials' financial disclosures to be made public and readily accessible online to Americans.