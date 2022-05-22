Sen. Marshall: US In Midst of 'Migrant Crisis' at Southern Border

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., on Sunday called a flood of migrants at the border a “human tragedy” that has triggered an “unsustainable crisis.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Marshall, on a visit to the troubled border at McAllen, Texas, lamented that “at nighttime, it looks like a war zone.”

“This is a human tragedy here,” he said. “There's a sea of humanitarian crisis here every evening and every day lived out as well. And I want to just shout out the Border Patrol officers are doing an incredible job, the Department of Public Safety here in Texas. All those people are doing the best, but they're just simply overwhelmed.”

“This is an unsustainable crisis,” he continued.

“I’m calling on [President] Joe Biden to come down here and see this for himself,” Marshall demanded. “And I don't mean to do a fly-by at the airport.”

The senator also blamed Biden for announcing an end to Title 42 migrant expulsions — a move that has been blocked in courts.

“When he announced he was ending Title 42, that was the magnet for the rest of the world,” Marshall said, adding: “The ranchers I visited with yesterday on their ranches, when [former] President [Donald] Trump was president, they would see one or two dead bodies per year. They've found a hundred bodies on one ranch, year-to-date, right now. So this is exploding.”

According to Marshall, Biden is “making the cartel rich” and threatening national security.

“This is the greatest national security crisis that's immediately facing this nation right now,” he asserted.

“The human trafficking, the human smuggling is exploding as well,” he said. “We're in the middle of a great migrant crisis right now.”

Related Stories: