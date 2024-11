Podcaster Joe Rogan, who recently interviewed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for nearly three hours, said on Monday he has endorsed the former president in the race to the White House on the eve of the Nov. 5 U.S. election.

Trump faces Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in what polls show to be a tight race. Harris has got multiple celebrity endorsements.

"For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump," Rogan said on X.