Roe Reversal Is Only the Beginning of Abortion Fight

The Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade Friday, is the end of the pro-life movement's campaign to end abortion on the federal level and the beginning of it on the state level.

Despite the rage of militant pro-abortion groups and the Democrats' push for broad abortion protections, the high court's decision to overturn the 1973 case that established a federal right to abortion does not outlaw abortion in all 50 states. It merely returns the question of abortion to the states to decide.

The Federalist reports that voters and legislators in states such as Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky and Montana are trying to organize petitions and introduce legislation affirming an unborn or born alive baby's right to life on their 2022 midterm ballots.

Many of these states' measures are fiercely opposed by pro-abortion politicians and groups that are not happy to see Roe reversed.

In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, referred to her state's proposed anti-abortion amendment as an "economic development issue."

"There are a number of CEOs who really look to see what kind of inclusive policies we have in place that make it easier for them to recruit and retain a talented work force," Kelly told the Associated Press last year. "It will be an economic development issue for us."

Lawmakers in California are already on their way to codifying abortion, at the request of Planned Parenthood and Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to The Federalist.

The Golden State's Senate passed a constitutional amendment this week that would prohibit the state from banning abortion. It will appear on voters' ballots in November if two-thirds of the California state Assembly votes to pass the amendment by June 30.

The Federalist reports that in Michigan, a coalition of Planned Parenthood, the ACLU of Michigan, the pro-abortion group "Reproductive Freedom For All" and progressive organization Michigan Voices is soliciting public support for a constitutional amendment that would establish abortion as an unregulated practice in the state.

If added to the ballot and passed by voters, which Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she supports, the measure would allow abortion in Michigan and would likely make the procedure more accessible by weakening laws that ban it after "viability" and permit minors to have an abortion without parental consent.

"This poorly-worded amendment would repeal dozens of state laws, including our state's ban on tax-funded abortions, the partial-birth abortion ban, and fundamentally alter the parent-child relationship by preventing parents from having input on their children's health," Citizens to Support MI Women and Children said in a statement.

Abortion in Vermont already was codified in 2019, but in November, The Federalist reports that Vermonters will choose whether to approve or reject a measure which claims abortion is a "right" that "shall not … be infringed" and that the procedure is "central to the liberty and dignity to determine one's own life course."