Tags: robert f kennedy jr | congress | cdc

RFK Jr. Appears Before Congress Amid CDC Turmoil

Thursday, 04 September 2025 10:44 AM EDT

.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared before a congressional committee Thursday and faced questions about turmoil at federal health agencies.

The Senate Finance Committee called Kennedy to a hearing about his plans to “Make America Healthy Again.”

But Senators also asked about layoffs and planned budget cuts that detractors say is wrecking the nation's ability to prevent disease.

At issue were the events of last week, when the Trump administration fired the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention less than a month into her tenure.

Several top CDC leaders resigned in protect, leaving the agency in turmoil.

The ousted director, Susan Monarez, wrote in The Wall Street Journal Thursday that Kennedy was trying to weaken public health protections.

“I was told to preapprove the recommendations of a vaccine advisory panel newly filled with people who have publicly expressed antivaccine rhetoric,” Monarez wrote. “It is imperative that the panel’s recommendations aren’t rubber-stamped but instead are rigorously and scientifically reviewed before being accepted or rejected.”

In a statement last week, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon — the highest ranking Democrat on the committee — said Kennedy must "answer to the public and their representatives about the chaos, confusion, and harm his actions are inflicting on American families.”

Republicans including Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a physician and vaccines supporter, are also likely to press Kennedy.

Asked if he has confidence in the health secretary, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican on the committee, said he wanted to hear from Kennedy in person.

“He’s got to reconcile what he said during his confirmation process with what we’ve seen over the past few months, particularly on vaccine policy,” Tillis said.

In May, Kennedy — a longtime leader in the anti-vaccine movement — announced COVID-19 vaccines would no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women, a move opposed by medical and public health groups.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Politics
