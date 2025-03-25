RNC Seeks Voter Roll Data From 48 States, D.C.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Tuesday sent its "largest ever" request for records of voter rolls, submitting requests to 48 states as well as Washington, D.C.

"The RNC is once again taking action to make our elections more secure," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said, per a press release. "Voters have a right to know that their states are properly maintaining voter rolls and quickly acting to clean voter registration lists by removing ineligible voters. If states unlawfully block our requests or if we discover that states have failed to accurately maintain their voter rolls, the RNC stands ready to act."

The press release noted that the RNC is requesting documents on how states maintain voter records for those who "have died, changed addresses, moved out of state, are criminals or are non-citizens."

Under the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA) states are required to maintain records regarding how they ensure the accuracy of voter information and provide these records to the public upon request.