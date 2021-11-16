Ronna McDaniel: RNC Will Fight Biden's Federal Vaccine Mandate

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, wrote an op-ed for Breitbart published Tuesday in which she clarified that the RNC would fight the ''egregious overreach'' of the employer vaccine mandate enacted Nov. 5 by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Under the OSHA mandate, small businesses with 100 employees or more must require their workers to be vaccinated or strictly tested. It would put on hold via a temporary stay by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals a day after it took effect. The court cited ''cause to believe that there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the mandate.''

''Biden's mandate is blatantly unconstitutional,'' McDaniel wrote. ''Giving unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats the power to mandate vaccines for nearly one-third of the country is deeply undemocratic, and the White House knows it.''

McDaniel continued, emphasizing the economic cost of further inflation and heavy fines.

''Biden's failed policies have already caused prices to skyrocket, driving up costs for businesses and making it difficult for them to retain their customers ... Businesses who refuse to comply face fines ranging from $14,000 all the way up to over $136,000. That's a heavy burden for businesses that are already struggling to stay afloat,'' she said.

She concluded by attacking the administration's claims of the mandate's necessity over ''emergency.''

''If that's the case, why don't his rules go into effect until January? It's clear what this is really about: attacking our frontline workers, first responders, small businesses, and the rights of the American people,'' McDaniel wrote.

McDaniel has been controversial in more conservative segments of the Republican Party. Although a fierce public defender of former President Donald Trump, the chairwoman has picked high-profile fights with some of his allies, according to The Washington Post.

Earlier this year, Trump attorney and Newsmax contributor Jenna Ellis left the party over spats with the Republican National Committee, USA Today reported.

''Don't give one more dime to the RNC until this question is answered or Ronna and Justin resign,'' Ellis tweeted in July regarding RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer, whom she has accused of suppressing her content.