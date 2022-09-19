RNC: Remember Biden's Border 'Dereliction of Duty' in November

Striking at what it called the Biden administration's "dereliction of duty" at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Republican National Committee has made a call for voters to remember the border — and their families' safety.

"Because of Biden and Democrats' dereliction of duty and open border policies, gangs are thriving, drugs are pouring into our neighborhoods, and our communities are less safe," RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel wrote in a statement Monday. "This November, Biden's border crisis will be top of mind as voters worry about the safety and security of loved ones."

There were 203,597 illegal immigrants stopped at the border in August, which the RNC called a 329% increase from the average during the Trump administration.

Among the data released by the RNC, the immigrants stopped included:

11,365 unaccompanied children.

104,679 people from countries outside the Northern Triangle and Mexico, showing that the crisis is global.

66 on the terror watchlist who have been apprehended since the fiscal year began in October.

The Biden administration border apprehension total has reached 3.6 million illegal immigrants that Customs and Border Protection has apprehended. When considering the over 850,000 gotaways that have escaped the Border Patrol, the total comes more than 4.4 million immigrants crossing the border illegally since President Joe Biden took office, according to the RNC.

Vice President Kamala Harris nevertheless asserted last week that "we have a secure border."

The RNC also noted the amount of fentanyl seized in August is the equivalent of more than 500 million lethal doses:

2,204 pounds of deadly fentanyl seized.

4,969 pounds of cocaine seized.

In recent months, the issue of out-of-control borders has also come to the fore as some red-state governors have bused, or even flown, illegal migrants to blue jurisdictions. Those leaders say it's entirely appropriate to send the migrants to communities that embrace "sanctuary" laws and practices. Critics accuse the governors of using the migrants -- and perhaps dehumanizing them -- simply to score political points.