RNC: Fetterman Exposes Dems on Shutdown, Obamacare

As Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., faces a cabal of ambitious Democrats seeking to oust him, the moderate senator is exposing the Democratic Party for not only keeping the government shut down but failing to admit they own the failure of Obamacare.

"After weeks of Democrats spreading lies to deflect blame, Sen. John Fetterman said the quiet part out loud: 'Shutting down the government is really what the Democratic Party wants to do,'" Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters wrote in a statement Thursday.

In a fact not only covered up by Democrats but ignored in the media, the Democrats' reason for prolonging the government shutdown is a failure of their own making, according to Fetterman, noting the Obamacare subsidy expiration was a feature, not a bug.

"Fetterman even admitted that Obamacare subsidies were designed by the Democrats to expire," Gruters' statement continued.

"Democrats caused this shutdown, they're responsible for the expiration of their own policies, and now hardworking Americans are paying the price."

There is reportedly a growing anti-Fetterman faction of Democrats potentially seeking to oust him in 2028.

Democrats are quietly positioning to challenge Fetterman in the 2028 Senate primary, setting up a potential intraparty fight in one of the nation's most critical swing states, Axios reported Thursday, naming a trio of power-seeking critics in the party.

Circling for Fetterman's Pennsylvania Senate seat for 2028 are, according to the report, Brendan Boyle, who's been openly critical, calling Fetterman "Trump's favorite Democrat"; Chris Deluzio, who's built a rising profile as a populist voice; and Conor Lamb, who lost to Fetterman in the 2022 Democratic primary and has also drawn praise from progressive factions for challenging the senator's record.