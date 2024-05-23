WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rnc | secret service | convention | security | plan | protest zone | fiserv forum

RNC Hits Secret Service Again Over Convention Security

By    |   Thursday, 23 May 2024 10:17 PM EDT

The Republican National Committee sent another letter to the head of the Secret Service on Thursday, demanding that she take "personal and immediate steps" to fix an "unacceptable flaw" in the security plan: the proximity of a protest zone to Fiserv Forum, site of the convention.

In the letter, RNC counsel Todd Steggerda demanded that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle take action to "alleviate these risks."

"With less than two months before the Convention and even less time before the USSS finalizes the Plan, it is imperative you take personal and immediate steps to fix this unacceptable flaw in the design of the Security Perimeter," Steggerda wrote.

It's the third letter sent by the RNC to the Secret Service. Further, Politico reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also sent a letter to Cheatle. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., have also spoken to the agency, according to Politico and CNN.

While frustration abounds from Republicans, a spokesperson for the Secret Service released a statement saying the security plan is sound and that the Secret Service has no purview over the location of the protest zone — the city of Milwaukee does.

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said the agency "is confident in the security plan being developed, and will continue to focus on working with our federal, state, and local partners to ensure a safe and secure event."

He added that if anyone is compromising security, it's the RNC.

"Publicly disclosing security information, as done in this letter, undermines our ability to maintain the integrity of our security plan and keep the convention, attendees, and the public safe," Guglielmi said.

RNC and Secret Service officials were scheduled to meet Thursday, according to NBC News.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Republican National Committee sent another letter to the head of the Secret Service on Thursday, demanding she take "personal and immediate steps" to fix an "unacceptable flaw" in the security plan: the proximity of a protest zone to Fiserv Forum, site of the convention.
rnc, secret service, convention, security, plan, protest zone, fiserv forum
291
2024-17-23
Thursday, 23 May 2024 10:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved