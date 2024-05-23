RNC Hits Secret Service Again Over Convention Security

The Republican National Committee sent another letter to the head of the Secret Service on Thursday, demanding that she take "personal and immediate steps" to fix an "unacceptable flaw" in the security plan: the proximity of a protest zone to Fiserv Forum, site of the convention.

In the letter, RNC counsel Todd Steggerda demanded that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle take action to "alleviate these risks."

"With less than two months before the Convention and even less time before the USSS finalizes the Plan, it is imperative you take personal and immediate steps to fix this unacceptable flaw in the design of the Security Perimeter," Steggerda wrote.

It's the third letter sent by the RNC to the Secret Service. Further, Politico reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also sent a letter to Cheatle. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., have also spoken to the agency, according to Politico and CNN.

While frustration abounds from Republicans, a spokesperson for the Secret Service released a statement saying the security plan is sound and that the Secret Service has no purview over the location of the protest zone — the city of Milwaukee does.

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said the agency "is confident in the security plan being developed, and will continue to focus on working with our federal, state, and local partners to ensure a safe and secure event."

He added that if anyone is compromising security, it's the RNC.

"Publicly disclosing security information, as done in this letter, undermines our ability to maintain the integrity of our security plan and keep the convention, attendees, and the public safe," Guglielmi said.

RNC and Secret Service officials were scheduled to meet Thursday, according to NBC News.