RNC's McDaniel: RFK Jr. 'Democrat in Independent's Clothing'

By    |   Monday, 09 October 2023 01:40 PM EDT

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped his presidential primary campaign as a Democrat on Monday to run as an independent, but he will not be getting a pass from the Republican National Committee, saying he "is still a Democrat."

"Make no mistake — a Democrat in Independent's clothing is still a Democrat," RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel wrote in a statement.

RNC Research issued a detailed account of RFK Jr.'s political platform aligning with progressives, making him "just another radical, far-left Democrat."

"RFK Jr. cannot hide from his record of endorsing Hillary, supporting the Green New Deal, fighting against the Keystone Pipeline, and praising AOC's tax hikes — he is your typical elitist liberal and voters won't be fooled," McDaniel's statement continued.

"American families deserve commonsense leadership that will return America's energy independence, stop Bidenflation, secure our border, and get our country back on track, which is why our Republican nominee will be the next President of the United States."

Eric Mack

Politics
Monday, 09 October 2023 01:40 PM
