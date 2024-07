The third day of the Republican National Convention kicks off Wednesday with Republicans — led by the newly nominated Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio — shifting their focus to issues of national security and foreign policy.

Republicans are expected to focus on Democrat President Joe Biden's handling of the ongoing crises in Europe and the Middle East. Former Trump administration officials are also expected to take the stage to outline what foreign policy would look like if he returns to the White House for a second term.

Vance will also introduce himself to a national audience Wednesday night when he delivers his first speech as the Republican vice-presidential nominee.