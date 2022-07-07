New RNC Video Blasts Biden, Talks Red Wave

The Republican National Committee announced a new video series called "In the Seat" that highlights candidates and incumbent members of Congress.

With the midterm elections already underway, the RNC is working to shore up support to take back control of the House and Senate.

According to The Associated Press, the Republican Party has gained more than 1 million voters over the last year.

This surge, primarily in suburban areas, comes amid crippling inflation, a baby formula shortage, and a border crisis under a Democrat administration.

The culmination of these crises likely contributed to the success of Mexican-born Rep. Mayra Flores, who won in a Texas special election.

In an 85% Hispanic district (according to the 2019 Census Bureau), Flores won a Democrat-held seat with about 51% of the vote.

President Joe Biden carried the district in 2020 with 51.5%.

Flores' win was a blow to the Democratic Party and continues to incentivize Republicans, who hope to add to the victory by appealing to minorities.

The RNC proudly notes that its candidates this cycle are significantly more diverse than in previous years, with several women and minorities seeking office for the first time.

"These young, diverse candidates build on successes from 2020 when Republicans netted 15 seats in the House of Representatives," the RNC said in a press release. "In each of those seats that flipped to the GOP, the elected winner was either a woman, minority, or veteran."

In the first video, Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., sits "in the seat" and "spill[s] the tea" (gossip or pressing information).

Cammack describes mutton busting (an event where children ride sheep similar to bull riding), her childhood, and answers other personal questions.

Hoping to continue this push, the series will feature Reps. Byron Donalds from Florida and Tony Gonzales from Texas; and U.S. House candidates Bo Hines from North Carolina; Jennifer-Ruth Green, Indiana; April Becker, Nevada; and Alek Skarlatos, Oregon, and others.

Diversity and a unique emphasis on human nature would seem to be the ingredients the Republican Party is banking on to capture Congress in 2022.

Micah Hart, a Newsmax intern, is studying politics and journalism at Hillsdale College in Michigan.