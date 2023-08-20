RNC's McDaniel: 'Holding Out Hope' for Trump to Debate

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said Sunday she's still "holding out hope" that former President Donald Trump shows up in Milwaukee Wednesday to participate in the first GOP presidential primary debate for the upcoming election, as it's important for Americans to hear from all of the candidates.

But still, she told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo there are seven candidates who have officially qualified through meeting the RNC's rules about small-dollar donations and polling numbers, and still more that are "on the cusp" of qualifying for the debate, which she called the "beginning of the general election."

"This is going to be the debate stage where we're going to be able to tout what Republicans can do versus the failure of Joe Biden," said McDaniel. "People are hurting. The average families pay $10,000 more under Joe Biden, $2,000 more in energy costs.

"This 'Bidenomics' is costing American families, and they are hurting. Not just with that, with fentanyl, with kids who still have deficits in school, with crimes surging. They are looking for a solution and this debate stage gives them that first glimpse of hope for 2024."

McDaniel did not list all of the candidates who will be debating but pointed out that the stage will show how the Republican Party represents "the diversity of America," with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez; Vivek Ramaswamy; and potentially Larry Elder.

"This is the most diverse debate stage we've ever had as a party but that's what we're seeing as a party as well," she said. "We're growing. We are expanding our reach with Hispanic voters, Black voters Asian voters, [who are] coming to our party because we're championing things like school choice, the American dream, lowering inflation, and economic opportunity.

"Those are things that are bringing many many more voters to our party."

McDaniel, though, said she would not comment on calls being made for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to join the race for the White House.

"He's said he's not running," she said. "Right now we have a pretty robust field. I'm excited about the candidates but more importantly, I'm excited about beating Joe Biden.

"This isn't about Republicans versus Democrats right now. This is about people who are hurting terribly under this Biden administration, who are paying more for everything from eggs to groceries to insurance.

"They just can't afford this anymore, on top of crime and open borders, 100,000 people dying of fentanyl in this country. This is unacceptable, and we have a president who doesn't care. Biden does not care. He turns his back and goes on vacation."

Meanwhile, the RNC is urging voters to "bank your vote" by making sure they vote early and sign up to be poll watchers.

"It costs us less money when you bank your vote early because we're not chasing your vote until Election Day," she said. "If there are 45 days of voting, if you vote on that first day, that's saving us a robocall, a door knock, and it allows us to use that money to get low propensity voters or swing voters in the bank and helps us win elections."

She added that the RNC, as part of its initiative to protect the vote, will have lawyers in all precincts and states, as well as poll watchers and workers.

"That is part of protecting the election," she said. "We also have to protect people to make sure they aren't going to be penalized for being part of the political system."