RNC Chief McDaniel Rips Biden Over Jobs Report

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel slammed President Joe Biden and said the latest jobs report from the Labor Department is the "worst" of his presidency.

In a Friday tweet, McDaniel's wrote: "This is the worst jobs report of Biden’s presidency so far. Less than HALF the jobs expected were created. It’s clear: His "plan" is not working!"

According to The New York Times, the U.S. added 199,000 jobs in December — the weakest report of 2021.

Economists interviewed by Reuters had predicted payrolls rising by 400,000.

The Times noted the unemployment rate fell to 3.9% from 4.2%.