×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Joe Biden | rnc | mcdaniel | jobs report | biden | worst

RNC Chief McDaniel Rips Biden Over Jobs Report

ronna mcdaniel speaks to press
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Nov. 9, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 07 January 2022 11:10 AM

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel slammed President Joe Biden and said the latest jobs report from the Labor Department is the "worst" of his presidency.

In a Friday tweet, McDaniel's wrote: "This is the worst jobs report of Biden’s presidency so far. Less than HALF the jobs expected were created. It’s clear: His "plan" is not working!"

According to The New York Times, the U.S. added 199,000 jobs in December — the weakest report of 2021.

Economists interviewed by Reuters had predicted payrolls rising by 400,000.

The Times noted the unemployment rate fell to 3.9% from 4.2%.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel slammed President Joe Biden and said the latest jobs report from the Labor Department is the "worst" of his presidency. McDaniel's wrote...
rnc, mcdaniel, jobs report, biden, worst
99
2022-10-07
Friday, 07 January 2022 11:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved