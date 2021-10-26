RNC to Show Mobile Billboard at McAuliffe Campaign Event With Biden

At a Tuesday event where President Joe Biden will campaign with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, the Republican National Committee plans to bring a mobile billboard showing a clip of McAuliffe talking about Biden's rising unpopularity in the state and throughout the country.

According to The Hill, the mobile billboard will feature a video on loop of comments McAuliffe made earlier this month, where he said that ''we are facing a lot of headwinds from Washington, as you know. The president is unpopular today, unfortunately. here in Virginia.''

McAuliffe was attempting with these comments to encourage voters to turn out for the gubernatorial election.

With Election Day coming next week, recent polling has shown the race between McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin in a dead heat.

Many have said that this race may serve as a harbinger of next year's midterm elections, and questions remain whether Biden's presence in Virginia will help or hurt McAuliffe's chances. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that McAuliffe knows that Biden is ''failing Virginians,'' and used increases in grocery and gas prices and rising crime as examples.

McDaniel added that ''unlike Biden and McAuliffe, Youngkin will put parents and job creators first by strengthening public safety in communities across the Commonwealth, cutting red tape for small businesses, and ensuring every Virginian has a say in their child's education.

''With an unprecedented amount of Republican enthusiasm, Virginians are ready to reject Terry McAuliffe and Joe Biden this November and turn out for Glenn Youngkin and Republicans up and down the ballot,'' McDaniel said.

The RNC has invested heavily in Virginia in support of Youngkin and other Republicans, deployed over 100 field staffers and opened 13 victory offices throughout the state, The Hill said.