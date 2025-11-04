WATCH TV LIVE

RNC: Democrats Will Pay for Mamdani Win in 2026

By    |   Tuesday, 04 November 2025 11:28 PM EST

The chair of the Republican National Committee blasted Democrats for electing Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City, warning that they will be "held accountable" by voters in the 2026 midterms.

Joe Gruters released a statement after Mamdani's victory over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo became official Tuesday night.

"Democrats have officially handed New York City over to a self-proclaimed communist, and hardworking families will be the ones paying the price," Gruters said in the statement.

"Zohran Mamdani's radical agenda will push businesses out, drain taxpayers dry, and drive one of America's greatest cities into lawlessness."

Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, has pushed a hard-left agenda that critics say mirrors classic communist platforms.

He's called for government control over housing through rent "socialization," a citywide wealth tax, and the municipal takeover of utilities.

Mamdani also supports slashing police funding, replacing traditional law enforcement with "community justice councils," and expanding taxpayer-funded benefits to undocumented immigrants.

His "economic democracy" plan includes city-owned banks, guaranteed jobs, and worker-run cooperatives.

"His election is proof that the Democrat Party has abandoned common sense and tied themselves to extremism," Gruters' statement continued.

"Next year, Democrats will be held accountable by voters for embracing Mamdani's far-left agenda and the consequences it will bring."

Mamdani defeated Cuomo with just over 50% of the vote, while Cuomo drew nearly 42% with 90% of precincts reporting. Republican Curtis Sliwa finished third with 7%.

