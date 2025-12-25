WATCH TV LIVE

RNC's Gruters: 'We Reflect on the Birth of Jesus Christ'

By    |   Thursday, 25 December 2025 04:43 PM EST

Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters issued a Christmas message reflecting on the "birth of Jesus Christ."

"At Christmas, we reflect on the birth of Jesus Christ and cherish time spent with family and loved ones," Gruters said in a statement.

"We thank God for His continued blessings upon our nation and are reminded of the importance of faith, family, and freedom.

"From my family, and everyone here at the Republican National Committee, I wish you a blessed and very Merry Christmas," he said.

On Christmas Eve, he noted how much better off Americans are under President Donald Trump.

"Christmas is the time we all get a chance to slow down, unwind, and celebrate with friends and loved ones," he said in a video posted to X.

"I hope you will take this time to reflect on the true meaning of the season and cherish these precious moments together."

Gruters was unanimously elected RNC chair in August after Michael Whatley decided to run for senator in North Carolina.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


