The Republican National Committee is charging that President Joe Biden is a failure at his job.

The RNC's comments came in a tweet on Tuesday. The tweet cited Biden's low approval rating, inflation, and gas prices:

"Biden's approval sits at a historic low."

"Inflation is sky-high."

"Gas prices remain nearly $2 higher today than when this admin took office."

The group's conclusion: "Biden has failed."

A Morning Consult/Politico poll, released last week, found Biden's job approval at just 38%, compared to 58% who disapprove of the job he has done.