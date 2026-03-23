RNC Turns to Courts to Enforce Voter ID, Citizenship Rules

With the SAVE America Act stalled in the U.S. Senate, the Republican National Committee has turned to the courts to ensure only American citizens vote in U.S. elections.

Facing long odds of overcoming the Senate's 60-vote filibuster threshold, the RNC has launched an aggressive legal strategy aimed at reshaping election rules nationwide, one case at a time.

The effort mirrors the goals of the SAVE America Act, which would require voter ID and proof of citizenship to register, but bypasses Congress entirely, the Washington Examiner reported.

The RNC is currently involved in more than 100 legal cases across 30 states, targeting issues such as voter ID laws, mail-in ballot procedures, voter roll accuracy, and noncitizen voting.

"We're fighting to uphold commonsense measures backed by over 80% of Americans," RNC Election Integrity Communications Director Ally Triolo told the Examiner.

"This is about protecting the ballot box and restoring trust in our elections."

At the center of the legal push is a high-stakes Supreme Court case, Watson v. RNC, which could have sweeping implications for mail-in voting nationwide.

The RNC is challenging laws in states such as Mississippi that allow ballots to be counted if they arrive after Election Day as long as they are postmarked on time.

The Supreme Court on Monday heard arguments and appeared poised to reject Mississippi's mail-in ballot law, The New York Times reported.

Republicans argue that federal law clearly establishes Election Day as the deadline for casting ballots and that extended counting periods undermine election integrity and public confidence.

The case could affect voting rules in at least a dozen states, potentially tightening deadlines and limiting the acceptance of late-arriving ballots.

The RNC is also asking the Supreme Court to weigh in on other key election issues, including Pennsylvania's handling of undated mail ballots and Arizona's proof-of-citizenship requirement for voter registration, a law originally approved by voters but later challenged in court.

Republican officials say these cases are about enforcing basic safeguards and ensuring that only eligible voters participate in U.S. elections.

"Federal law is clear: Only U.S. citizens have the right to vote," said RNC Chair Joe Gruters, emphasizing the importance of election integrity measures.

Democrats, however, have pushed back, accusing Republicans of attempting to restrict access to the ballot box.

Critics argue that eliminating grace periods for mail ballots could disenfranchise voters, particularly in states where mail voting has become more common.

Still, conservatives counter that clear rules and firm deadlines are essential to restoring confidence after years of controversy surrounding election procedures.

The legal strategy reflects a broader post-2020 effort by Republicans to address concerns about election security through the courts, particularly as legislative avenues remain limited.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has continued to champion election reforms, calling for stricter controls on mail-in voting and tying passage of the SAVE America Act to broader GOP legislative priorities.

With Congress gridlocked, the outcome of these court battles could ultimately determine the future of election rules in the United States and whether key Republican-backed reforms become reality.