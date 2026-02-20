RNC Raises $16.4M in January, Reports $102M Cash

The Republican National Committee raised $16.4 million in January and reported $101.9 million in cash on hand as of Jan. 31.

The cash flow represents an early financial advantage for Republicans heading into this year's midterm elections, with the committee's chair casting the haul as fuel to protect GOP control of Congress.

RNC Chair Joe Gruters said the party was "building the war chest" Republicans will need this year to keep majorities in the House and Senate.

"This is just the start," he told the Washington Examiner.

The committee said it spent $9.6 million in January, a slower pace than at the same point in recent midterm cycles.

The RNC spent $17.6 million by this time in 2022, $10.4 million in 2018, and $7.1 million in 2014.

If the RNC's reported $101.9 million in cash on hand as of Jan. 31 holds, it would set a new high for the committee at the start of a midterm election year, nearly doubling the $51.7 million it reported at the same point in 2022 and well above the $40.7 million it had at the end of January 2018 and the $9.8 million it reported in January 2014.

The RNC ended 2025 with cash on hand of just over $95 million and reported no debt on its year-end filing.

The FEC summary also lists total receipts of $172,282,201.36 for the RNC covering Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025.

Gruters pointed to President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, the RNC's finance chair, as drivers of the party's fundraising push ahead of November.

He also argued Democrats would close the gap later in the year as the election nears, while saying Republicans planned to keep raising money for targeted investments.

Outside the national party committees, pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. reported more than $304 million in cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2025, in FEC summary data.

Democrats have described their own financial strains as they try to rebuild for 2026.

The Democratic National Committee reported a little over $14 million in cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2025, and $17.5 million in debt or loans owed by the committee, according to the FEC's summary data for the DNC.