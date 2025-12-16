RNC on Jobs, Wages: 'All We Needed Was New President'

Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters hailed President Donald Trump's economic agenda for recent job and wage gains, citing new federal employment data from November that were released Tuesday morning.

"President Trump delivers again!" Gruters wrote in a statement Tuesday on X.

"Thanks to the President's America First policies, we added 64,000 new jobs in November and wages are up 3.5% year over year! All we needed was a new President!"

Gruters responded to an RNC Research X post also citing the report:

"President Trump's economy is HOT 🔥

✅ 64,000 NEW JOBS

✅ Wages are UP⁩"

"President Trump is adding jobs to the private sector for the American people, and once the Working Families Tax Cut Act takes effect in the New Year, Americans will see more money in their pockets," RNC Deputy Rapid Response Director Sonali Patel wrote in a statement.

"President Trump and Republicans are reversing the economic damage caused by Democrats, building a stronger tomorrow for all Americans."

The United States gained 64,000 jobs in November, despite an unemployment rate rise to 4.6%, the highest since 2021.

The November job gains came in higher than the 40,000 economists had forecast. The October job losses were caused by a 162,000 drop in federal workers, many of whom resigned at the end of fiscal year 2025 on Sept. 30 under pressure from billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency purge of U.S. government payrolls.

Labor Department revisions also knocked 33,000 jobs off August and September payrolls.

Federal Reserve policymakers are divided over whether the labor market needs more help from lower interest rates. Their deliberations are more difficult because official reports on the economy’s health are coming in late and incomplete following a 43-day government shutdown.

Worries about the job market were enough to nudge the Fed into cutting its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point last week for the third time this year.

But three Fed officials refused to go along with the move, marking the most dissents in six years. Some Fed officials are balking at further cuts while inflation remains above the central bank's 2% target.

Two voted to keep the rate unchanged.

Stephen Miran, appointed by Trump to the Fed's governing board in September, voted for a bigger cut – in line with the president's public urgings.

Because of the government shutdown, the Labor Department did not release its jobs reports for September, October, and November on time.

It finally put out the September jobs report Nov. 20, seven weeks late. It published some of the October data – including a count of the jobs created that month by businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies – along with the November report on Tuesday.

But it did not release an unemployment rate for October because it could not calculate the number during the shutdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.