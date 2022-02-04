RNC Censures Cheney, Kinzinger

The Republican National Committee formally voted Friday to censure Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., for participating in the House probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

The resolution to censure both lawmakers was approved on a voice vote with no debate or discussion, The Washington Post reported.

The newspaper posted a copy of the resolution. It read in part: “The conference must not be sabotaged by Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger who have demonstrated, with actions and words, that they support Democrat efforts to destroy President Trump more than they support winning back a Republican majority in 2022.

“Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger have engaged in actions in their positions as members of the January 6th select committee not befitting Republican members of Congress, which include the committee’s disregard for minority rights, traditional checks and balances, due process, and adherence to other precedent and rules of the U.S. House and which seem intent on advancing a political agenda to buoy the Democrat Party’s bleak prospects in the upcoming midterm elections

“The Republican National Committee hereby formally censures Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and shall immediately cease any and all support of them as members of the Republican Party for their behavior which has been destructive to the institution of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Republican Party and our republic, and is inconsistent with the position of the Conference.”

On the heels of the censure approval, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel offered this statement to Newsmax:

“Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger crossed a line. They chose to join Nancy Pelosi in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse that had nothing to do with violence at the Capitol. That's why Republican National Committee members and myself overwhelmingly support this resolution.” – RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Before the vote, Cheney and Kinzinger dismissed the censure attempt, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump,” Cheney said. “History will be their judge.”

Kinzinger said his fellow Republicans have “allowed conspiracies and toxic tribalism [to] hinder their ability to see clear-eyed.”

The rival Democratic National Committee, responding to the decision, issued its own statement, according to Fox News:

The rival Democratic National Committee (DNC), reacting to the news, said Fox News, arguing that "the Republican Party has no shame."

"Donald Trump incited his supporters to storm the Capitol, attack police officers, smear feces on the wall, and try to overturn an election — in no world is that ‘legitimate political discourse.’ Ronna McDaniel and the GOP keep reminding voters that there is no low they will not go to to protect Donald Trump and his chaos."

Fox's report said the original version of the resolution, introduced by Maryland committee member and Trump ally Daivd Bossie, had called for removing both lawmakers from the House GOP Conference.