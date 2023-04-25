RNC AI Video Imagines Biden's Potential Second Term

A Republican National Committee video, made entirely by artificial intelligence, imagines a bleak second term for President Joe Biden.

The "Beat Biden" video released Tuesday after the president's announcement that he is seeking reelection in 2024, starts with the media calling the race for the Democrat and then moving to images and reports of "an emboldened China" invading Taiwan, capitalizing on Biden's weak foreign policy.

Next, the video shows images and reports of massive regional bank failures due to his economic policies and then to images and reports of the worsening surge of illegal migrants at the southern border due to policies from the administration, then showing troops closing the city of San Francisco due to rising crime and drug trafficking.

"Who's in charge here?" the video concludes with Biden sitting at his desk in the Oval Office. "It feels like the train is coming off the tracks."

According to the RNC, the video was completely generated with AI to "look into the country's possible future if Joe Biden is re-elected in 2024."

Biden launched his 2024 reelection bid with a video of his own Tuesday.

"I said we were in a battle for the soul of America," he said in the video. "And we still are."

In the video Biden said the question for the country is if there will be more freedoms and rights in the future or fewer, blaming "MAGA" Republicans as "lining up around the country to take those basic freedoms."

"This is not a time to be complacent," he said. "That's why I'm running for reelection."

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said Biden is "out-of-touch" and has presided over "crisis after crisis" since taking office in January, 2021.

"Biden is so out-of-touch that after creating crisis after crisis, he thinks he deserves another four years," McDaniel said in a statement Tuesday. "If voters let Biden 'finish the job,' inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders, children will continue to be left behind, and American families will be worse off.

"Republicans are united to beat Biden, and Americans are counting down the days until they can send Biden packing."

According to The Associated Press, and despite Democrat challengers' author Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, should have a "smooth path" to the nomination.