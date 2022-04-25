Trump: Don't Let 'RINOs,' Dems Win in Georgia

While Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, is holding a double-digit lead in polls over former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., former President Donald Trump is warning Georgia voters the "RINO" (Republican in name only) incumbent will "negatively affect" the midterms.

"David Perdue will fight for Georgia, and he is the only Republican who can beat Stacey 'The Hoax' Abrams, because MAGA voters will not come out to vote for Kemp," Trump wrote in a Save America PAC statement Monday night. "Very sadly, a Kemp win will negatively affect the great Herschel Walker's race for the Senate — it will be very hard for him to win with Kemp on the ticket.

"Don't let the Democrats, or the RINOs, win in Georgia. Vote for David Perdue, a really wonderful man who will be a great governor!"

Kemp holds a nearly 12-point lead in the RealClearPolitics polling average, and Trump acknowledged the uphill battle Perdue faces.

"It is not easy to beat an incumbent, however, if our voters turn out, David Perdue will win in a landslide," Trump's statement urged. "A lot is on the line, including record-setting crime, which Brian Kemp has done nothing about, letting great communities like Buckhead be overrun by theft, murders, shootings, and drug deals."

Perdue and Kemp locked heads in a heated debate Sunday night, particularly on the issue of 2020 election fraud allegations.

"Last night's debate in Georgia was a big win for David Perdue, who exposed Brian Kemp as the RINO that we all know him to be," Trump's statement began. "It also showed how important it is for the MAGA voters to go and support David Perdue in the election."