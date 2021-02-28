Sen. Rick Scott Vows To Back All GOP Senate Incumbents

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Sunday he’ll support every incumbent GOP Senate candidate even if the seat is being challenged by a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said he trusts voters. Trump has talked about backing primary challengers against GOP incumbents.

"I am supporting every Republican incumbent in all the Senate races,” Scott declared. “So I believe all of our incumbents are going to win. We have some open Republican seats, open Democrat seats. ... I trust in voters. I think we're going to get great candidates come out."

Though Scott dodged a question about whether Republican Party has become the party of Trump, he insisted the GOP’s strength is in its policies.

"It's the voters' party. It's always been the voters' party,” Scott insisted, adding “about a week ago, and I told [Trump], ‘This is my job. My job is to help Republican senators win all across the country.’”

"I'm going to make sure that in '22, when we have our elections, we're going to vote on job growth, we're going to vote on secure borders,” he said. “We're going to vote on supporting our law enforcement, school choice, that's why we're going to win."