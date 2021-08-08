Rick Scott: Floridians Should Get COVID Vax if They Feel 'Comfortable' With It

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Sunday refused to support growing pressure for his state — hit hard by a surge in COVID-19 cases — to mandate vaccines, saying residents should get vaccinated if they feel “comfortable” with it.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Scott, a former Florida governor, blasted the Biden administration’s virus information pipeline.

“I’ve done everything I can to try to make sure people are comfortable getting the vaccine,” he said. “I think that's what every Republican I know is trying [to do,] to get people good information and just tell people, ‘if you feel comfortable, get the vaccine.'’’

“I hope no one else gets sick,” he added, but urged: “Let people make their choices. This is not a country where we need people telling us what to do. I love my mom, I hate her telling me what to do. Give me good information, I will make a good decision.”

According to Scott, good information isn’t what the Biden administration is handing out.

“Since COVID started it's been all political,” he asserted. “Just give us good information. Americans are smart, they will make good decisions for their families and we can't go back to fear — fear that kills jobs, fear that shuts down schools, fear that slows everything down, because it hurts all families.”

“Let's be honest,” he urged. “If you feel comfortable, get the vaccine. If you don't fear how you're going to keep yourself safe -- that's what I believe we ought to be doing and I'm going to do everything I can to tell people, you know, that I've been comfortable with the vaccine. I had COVID. I don't want anybody to get COVID.”

Florida has become an epicenter for the virus as the push intensifies to get more people across the country vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered in December. It took about four months, until late March, to fully vaccinate one quarter of the U.S. population. It has taken four and a half months to reach half the U.S. population

