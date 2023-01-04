Sen. Rick Scott Urges GOP to Change in New Ad

In a seven-figure nationwide television ad set to air later this week, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., urges the GOP to change its ways and "stop caving in" to Democratic Party demands, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

The Florida Republican tells his fellow party members in the ad that "we can't keep doing the same old thing. It's time for Republicans to be bold, speak the truth and stop caving in."

In the television spot, Scott talks about his unsuccessful attempt to oust Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell from his position, saying "people told me not to run for Republican leader against Mitch McConnell. They said I wouldn't win. I knew it was going to be hard, but we gotta start somewhere."

Scott, a former two-term Florida governor who has said that he will seek a second term as senator when he is up for reelection next year, emphasized in the ad that "we're on the road to woke socialism and Republicans are just a speed bump."