Sen. Rick Scott: GOP Leaders Want No Assessment of What Went Wrong

The Senate's top Republicans want to rush through their leadership elections this week because they don't want to face criticism of what went wrong in last week's midterm elections, Sen. Rick Scott said Sunday.

The Florida Republican, who has signed a letter calling for the elections to be put on hold until after the runoff race between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warner and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, also told Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo that he hasn't "taken anything off the table" when it comes to him taking on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his leadership seat.

"My focus is to make sure Herschel wins," said Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. "They want to rush through an election because they don't want to do any assessment of what we've done wrong. Insanity is doing the exact same thing and thinking you're going to get a different result. We won't."

He added that Senate Republicans like Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have no plan to win beyond focusing on "how bad the Democrats are," but still they "cave to them."

"What are we running on, what do we stand for, what are we hell-bent to get done?" said Scott. "You know, there's no plan to do that."

But the Senate's GOP leaders say they want to run campaigns based on "how bad the Democrats are," when they "cave" to them, and "now they want to rush through an election when we haven't even finished what's happening in Georgia," said Scott.

Scott said he's been asked by several people to run for the party's leadership post in the Senate, but right now, his focus is for Walker to win in Georgia.

"We've got to go back and say to ourselves what leadership has done this last year," said Scott. "Our candidates have to be frustrated with the Republican leadership caving in on the debt ceiling, caving in on the gun bill, on a fake infrastructure bill, and then we make it difficult for our candidates…that's why we had big wins in Florida because we stand for something."

Scott came under fire earlier this year when he released an 11-point agenda, with his colleagues claiming he wanted to eliminate Social Security, but he told Bartiromo that was not the case, as he thinks Social Security and Medicare must be saved.

But Scott called on his party to "act like a caucus" and win on their ideas, not to fight over them.

"People agree with us," he said. "They don't like inflation, they don't like an open border, they don't like $31 trillion in debt."

Republicans, he added, must have a plan and "stop caving with the Democrats on spending bills."

"We've got to say we're not just going to keep raising the debt ceiling without structural reform," he said. "We can do these things, but we've got to start coming together as a caucus, not voting with the Democrats."