Sen. Rick Scott: Cuba Could Be Next After Maduro's Arrest

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said democracy is likely to return to Venezuela following the arrest of Nicolas Maduro, but warned the transition will take time as attention shifts toward communist rule in Cuba.

Florida Politics reported that Scott spoke Monday at a media briefing in Doral alongside Cuban dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer and allies of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

"It's going to be a lot of work to get to democracy and freedom," Scott said of Venezuela.

"What we have to think about is, we want the kids in Venezuela to have the same opportunities we want for our kids and grandkids to have. It's going to take a lot of people in Venezuela to have to bust their butt to make this happen."

Scott said the arrest of Maduro marks a turning point, but not an immediate resolution for Venezuela's political future.

The senator shared the stage with representatives connected to Machado, a longtime Venezuelan leader forced into exile, and Ferrer, a Cuban who spent years imprisoned before relocating to South Florida.

Scott suggested Cuba's communist leadership may be facing increased pressure following developments in Venezuela.

"He's been here as a fighter for freedom and liberty, and in Cuba," Scott said of Ferrer. "And he knows, like we all do, that the days of [Cuban President Miguel] Diaz-Canel are numbered."

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., also attended the event and echoed that assessment, citing remarks by President Donald Trump predicting instability for Cuba's government.

Gimenez said Trump's comments signaled that Cuba could soon face the same fate as Venezuela's former leadership.

"If you're shuddering a little bit, if you're a little bit scared in Cuba, I think you should be," Gimenez said.

At the same time, he acknowledged that Maduro's arrest represents only the beginning of a complex political transition in Venezuela.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez called for Maduro's immediate release over the weekend, insisting he remains the country's legitimate leader, before signaling an interest in peaceful dialogue with the U.S.

"Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence," Rodríguez wrote in a social media post. "Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation."

Gimenez said rebuilding Venezuela's political institutions will be difficult and time-consuming.

"This is not going to be easy, probably easier to arrest Nicolas Maduro than it is to convert Venezuela into the democracy that we want," he said.

Scott also addressed questions about Machado's role in Venezuela's future, breaking with Trump's recent remarks questioning her ability to lead.

"She's well respected by Venezuelans," Scott said, predicting she would be part of the country's future leadership.

Maria Teresa Morin, a close associate of Machado, praised Scott and other Florida lawmakers for maintaining focus on Venezuela's political transition.

"I have told Maria Corina Machado, one of the things she has to do first when she becomes president, hopefully soon, is give a Venezuelan passport to all of you," Morin said.

Scott urged patience among Venezuelans and the South Florida diaspora, saying democratic change is a process.

"There is a process to get to democracy," Scott said. "We would all like it to happen in a day, right? And I think it's going to happen, but it's going to take time to make that happen."