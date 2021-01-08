Rick Scott Urges Trump to Attend Biden Inauguration

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is urging President Donald Trump to reconsider his decision not to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Scott made his comments in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

“I am urging the president to reconsider his decision to skip the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” he said. “He is, of course, not constitutionally required to attend and I can imagine losing an election is very hard, but I believe he should attend.

“I plan to attend and believe it is an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world.”

Earlier on Friday, Trump had announced on Twitter that he won’t attend the Jan. 20 inauguration of the president-elect.

If so, it would make Trump the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s inauguration.