×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Immigration | Kamala Harris | rick scott | harris | border | biden

Rick Scott on Harris' Border Trip: 'It's About Time'

rick scott speaks to press
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks to reporters after a Republican Senate luncheon at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 15, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 24 June 2021 02:09 PM

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., blasted Vice President Kamala Harris in a tweet, saying it’s "embarrassing how long she has avoided the crisis" at the southern border.

His comments came in a Wednesday Twitter post as Harris gets set to visit the southern border. He wrote: "It’s about time that @VP does her job. It’s embarrassing how long she has avoided the crisis she and (President Joe) Biden created. Now, VP Harris needs to see the crisis she’s helped create firsthand."

Harris' first official visit to the border is set for Friday, according to reports, just days before former President Donald Trump visits with Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott. Harris has been heavily criticized for not visiting the southern border in the three months since being tasked with leading the White House border response by Biden.

Harris earlier this month visited Guatemala and Mexico, but her visit there came under scrutiny for her flipping to the Trump administration mantra, warning those seeking to migrate to the United States: "Do not come."

In a speech on the Senate floor, Scott said: "Trust me, I’m glad the vice president seems to be taking my advice and finally listening to the American people," he said. "I truly hope that she gets down to the border to see the crisis first-hand that her administration and their failed policies have created.

"Hope she meets with the National Border Patrol Council and hears from them what our brave CBP (Customs and Border Patrol) agents are going through every single day to keep us safe. Hope she meets with border community sheriffs, who are responsible for keeping our families safe. Hope she takes an aerial tour, like  I did, and sees the gaps in the wall. Hope she meets with families who have tragically  lost ones from the massive amounts of fentanyl that the cartels are moving across our border.

"More than anything I hope this isn’t a political stunt. What’s happening at the border is a crisis. There’s simply no other word for it."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., blasted Vice President Kamala Harris in a tweet, saying it's "embarrassing how long she has avoided the crisis" at the southern border. His comments came as Harris gets set to visit...
rick scott, harris, border, biden
339
2021-09-24
Thursday, 24 June 2021 02:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved