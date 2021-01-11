Sen. Scott: Dems Should Focus on Future, Not Trump 'Vendetta'

Democrats should start thinking about what they would like to accomplish with President-elect Joe Biden taking office, rather than "having a vendetta" against President Donald Trump, Sen. Rick Scott, the new chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said Monday.

"If they want to do something good for the country, all right," the Florida Republican said on Fox News' 'Fox and Friends." "Doing something for families across this country does not include impeaching a president. I mean, what's the benefit to the Democrats of doing that?"

His comments came before Republicans blocked House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Monday from an attempt to fast-track a resolution to urge Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office. A roll call vote will be held on the measure Tuesday.

Scott said that Democrats won't be able to achieve unity if they want to force Republicans with whom they don't agree to resign, and that Biden won't get anything done if he continues down that path.

"Let's figure out what we can do to help get this economy going again, make sure we continue to get the vaccine out," said Scott. "Make sure we help our schools, help our law enforcement. Those are things that Americans care about. Make sure we have a strong military. All this vendetta in the past, it makes no sense. This should be a time of unity, a time of hope for the future. That's not what the Democrats are doing."

Scott said in his new role as the chairman of the NRSC, he wants to focus on the future.

"We're going to figure out how to win elections because our message is better," said Scott. "It's not going to be because we want to go and look at the past. We want to look at the future and go and do good things for Americans"