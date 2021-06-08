Sen. Rick Scott Blasts VP Harris Over 'Disgraceful' Refusal to Address Border Crisis

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Tuesday slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for her disgraceful "refusal" to stem the flow of migrants at the southern border.

"Months after being chosen to lead the Biden administration's response to the border crisis it created, Vice President Harris has shown she'll do anything to avoid taking responsibility and showing real leadership," he said in a statement.

"Her continued refusal to address the border crisis – which threatens the safety of American families – is disgraceful and an insult to our brave Customs and Border Protection agents. Buy-in from Guatemala and Mexico is critical to getting this crisis under control, but first, [President Joe] Biden and Harris must acknowledge the humanitarian and national security chaos their policies have created here in America and see it firsthand at our border. Anything less is an unacceptable failure."

Scott's office said the senator is "committed to hold Biden's nominees to fill positions at the Department of Homeland Security until the president honors his commitment, visits the border, and confronts the dangerous national security threat and humanitarian crisis he's created."

And in a Monday tweet, he wrote:

"VP's failure to visit the crisis at our Southern border, which threatens American's families' safety, is disgraceful & unacceptable. Harris & POTUS must address this crisis that their gad policies of open border & amnesty created & see it firsthand NOW."

The Associated Press reported Harris offered an optimistic tone for improved cooperation with Guatemala on addressing the spike in the migration to the U.S. after her meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday.

And she also had a direct warning to migrants looking to make the trek: "Do not come. Do not come."

Her comments, which came after she met with the Guatemalan president, underscored the challenge that remains even as Harris engages in substantive talks with the Guatemalan and Mexican presidents during a three-day visit to the region this week, the AP reported.