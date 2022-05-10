Sen. Scott Demands 'Incapacitated' Biden Resign Over Inflation

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., demanded on Tuesday that President Joe Biden resign over his handling of inflation, saying he is "unwell" and that it would be the "most effective" way to handle the crisis, Business Insider reported.

"Let's be honest here. Joe Biden is unwell," the senator said in a statement. "He's unfit for office. He's incoherent, incapacitated, and confused. He doesn't know where he is half the time. He's incapable of leading, and he's incapable of carrying out his duties. Period."

Scott added, "It's simple. The most effective thing Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created is resign. He's the problem. Getting him out of office is a quick and easy solution."

The escalation in rhetoric comes as Biden plans to make a speech on Tuesday concerning his plans to combat inflation while harshly criticizing Scott's proposal, which the president wants to depict as representative of the rest of the Republican Party, even though it is not official GOP policy, according to Business Insider.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell even publicly criticized Scott's plan in March, saying, "Let me tell you what would not be part of our agenda. We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years."

Biden has recently slammed the Scott tax proposal and declared that the senator's "ultra-MAGA agenda" is "extreme, as most MAGA things are," Business Insider reported

Scott's tax plan includes requiring all Americans to pay some income tax, a proposal that the Tax Policy Center declared would raise taxes on mostly lower-income households, which would pay for more than 80% of the tax increase.

In a poll released last week by progressive consortium Navigator Research, only 25% of Americans supported Scott's plan when told it would include the two provisions that McConnell criticized, while 59% opposed the proposal.

This opposition, according to the poll, included 70% of Democrats, 61% of independents, and 46% of Republicans.