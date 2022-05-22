×
Tags: rick scott | biden | inflation

Rick Scott: Biden 'Slow' to React on Inflation, Border Crisis, Gas Prices

rick scott listens during a hearing.
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. (Kevi Deitsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 22 May 2022 01:38 PM

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., blames President Joe Biden for being “slow to react” on major issues — especially inflation — and that it “will bode well” for the GOP in November elections.

In an interview aired Sunday on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Scott said inflation remains “the number one issue in the country.”

“The president is slow to react, whether it's the border, whether it's inflation, whether it's gas prices, even Ukraine,” Scott said.

“I think the expectation is that whoever the president is gets ahead of the problems rather than behind the problem,” he continued. “So I think the election this fall is going to be about inflation. It's going to be about the effectiveness of the Biden administration. And I think it bodes well for Republicans.”

But Scott also emphasized that America has to revive its waning manufacturing might.

“We've got to figure out how to decouple from China, and it's going to take a while to do that,” Scott said.

“What we've got to do is we got to start building American jobs,” he said. “We've got to get American manufacturing back. And when we do that one, our wages will go up. We'll have more jobs in this country and people want to buy American products and there's other countries to do business with.”

