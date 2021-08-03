×
Tags: China | rick scott | 2022 | olympics | china | tweet

Sen. Rick Scott Again Calls for 2022 Olympics to Be Moved Out of China

rick scott speaks to press
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks to reporters after a Republican Senate luncheon at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 15, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 03 August 2021 02:29 PM

Sen. Rick Scott renewed his demand on Tuesday that the 2022 Olympics be moved out of China.

His comments came in a tweet.

"We must move the 2022 @Olympics out of Communist China," he said.

"If its horrific human rights abuses aren’t reason enough, there’s also real danger for our athletes & those covering the games if they dare to offend the weak & sensitive communist leadership.

"Beijing isn’t safe."

In March, Scott urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to join the call to move the 2022 Olympics out of China. Scott made the request in a letter to Johnson dated March 9.

"Recently, you opposed the idea of boycotting the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. I, too, oppose boycotts because they only hurt athletes who have spent their lives training to represent their country on the international stage, but that does not mean nothing should be done. Governments and international organizations have the ability and responsibility to address human rights concerns and call on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to change direction, and move the 2022 Olympics Games out of Beijing.

"I have introduced legislation in the United States Senate calling on the IOC to move the 2022 games out of Beijing unless Communist China demonstrates significant progress in securing and protecting fundamental human rights. The IOC has the time and ability to move the games to a country that truly respects human rights, and I urge you to join me in this effort and urge the IOC to take immediate

Scott informed Johnson he had recently written to President Joe Biden asking for a meeting to discuss the issue.

"Working together we can seize the opportunity to highlight our shared believe in freedom and democracy, while preserving the marvel that is and must always be so perfectly captured by the unity created by the Olympic Games."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sen. Rick Scott renewed his demand on Tuesday that the 2022 Olympics be moved out of China.
2021-29-03
Tuesday, 03 August 2021 02:29 PM
